Hooks Win Pitchers' Duel, Take Series

April 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Julio Robaina and Tyler Guilfoil teamed to throw a three-hitter Sunday afternoon, allowing Kenedy Corona's two-run single in the eighth to be the difference in a 2-1 Hooks victory over San Antonio before a crowd of 3,867 at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi picked up its first series win in taking four of six from the Missions.

For the second time this week, Robaina stymied San Antonio over five innings. Sunday, the left-hander from Cuba permitted one hit and three walks, striking out five, while throwing 53 of 73 pitches for strikes. Adding in his start on Tuesday, Robaina fanned 13 against one run in 10 frames.

Guilfoil, making his third appearance of the year, blanked SA in the sixth and seventh before being touched with a sac fly in the eighth.

Trailing 1-0, the Hooks went to work in the home half. Nine-hole hitter Rolando Espinosa ignited the rally with a double down the left-field line. Jeremy Arocho followed by laying down a bunt base hit past the mound on the third-base side. Following an out and a steal of second by Arocho, Corona lined a two-strike pitch into right-center for a 2-1 edge.

Battling back from a pair of walks to start the ninth, Guilfoil recorded three straight outs, breezing two, to pick up his first Double-A win.

