Wind Surge Split Tulsa Series After Four Run Scoring Spree in the Fourth

April 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-A four run fourth inning provided the difference in a 6-2 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge to split the series against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. The win is Wichita's second straight to mark the first winning streak for the Wind Surge in the 2024 season.

After Tulsa got out to a one-run lead in the top of the second, Emmanuel Rodriguez laced an RBI double to the right center gap in the bottom of the third to score Jorel Ortega. Rodriguez is already up to a Double-A lead of 10 extra base hits in 14 games in his first season playing at the level.

Jeferson Morales got hit by a pitch later in the frame with the bases loaded to put the Wind Surge ahead 2-1 after three innings.

Tulsa tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth before Wichita plated four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Ortega crossed home plate on a bases-loaded balk, and Andrew Cossetti hit a three-run home run into the Tulsa bullpen out in right field.

The winning decision went to lefty thrower Jaylen Nowlin after five innings of two-run baseball to put him at 1-1 on the season. John Stankiewicz and Jared Solomon combined to give up only two hits across the final four innings out of the Wind Surge bullpen.

Wichita begins a 12 game road trip on Monday, April 23, in the Lone Star State against the San Antonio Missions. The first pitch will be at 7:05 PM from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets to view the upcoming 2024 MiLB schedule.

