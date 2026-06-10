So Nice Payton Linnehan Had to Slice It Twice
Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Angel City FC Goalkeeper Faith Nguyen Signs Contract Extension - Angel City FC
- Summer of Football: Bay FC to Support Fan and Community Activations Throughout the Bay Area this Summer, Including SocceristaFest with Founding Partner Sutter Health - Bay FC
- Orlando Pride Name Nicole Surdyka Director of Medical & Performance - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Spanish Goalkeeper Sandra Paños - San Diego Wave FC
- A Training Center That's Truly Ours - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Announces First Dedicated Training Facility as Club Continues Championship-Era Growth - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage, Ivy Younce Agree to Contract Extension Through End of Season
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May
- Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Week
- NC Courage, Cortnee Vine Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
- Ijeh, Manaka score as Courage win third straight