Gotham FC Announces First Dedicated Training Facility as Club Continues Championship-Era Growth

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







WHIPPANY, N.J. - Gotham FC on Wednesday announced plans to construct the first dedicated training facility in club history, marking a significant milestone in the organization's long-term investment in elite performance and player development and further cementing the New Jersey-New York region as one of the most important homes of soccer in the United States.

Gotham FC will move into the former Red Bull New York training facility in Whippany, N.J. and transform the site into a 27,000-square-foot purpose-built environment centered on high performance, recovery and athlete well-being. Renovations, designed in collaboration with New York-based SHoP Architects, will begin late this summer, with full project completion targeted for summer 2027.

"We are building Gotham FC with the ambition to become one of the defining clubs in women's soccer and a global brand in sport," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the governor of Gotham FC. "Creating our first dedicated training facility is a major milestone in that journey because it gives our players and staff something every great club needs: a true home. This investment reflects our belief that world-class athletes deserve world-class environments. We are building a place designed around performance, recovery, development and connection, while creating a foundation that will support generations of players to come. As the women's game continues to accelerate around the world, we want Gotham FC to help set the standard for what is possible and build something that endures."

The facility will feature a comprehensive suite of performance and operational spaces, including three grass playing surfaces (one heated), a 3,000-square-foot gym, hydrotherapy room, dedicated player recovery room and lounge and a dining area, with daily meals prepared by a performance chef. Two of the grass fields are FIFA certified and will be dedicated to first team usage, and the club intends to build a full-size indoor turf field on campus, creating flexibility for year-round play.

The site will also include a dedicated content studio and press room as well as space for families of players and staff. The social areas throughout the facility connect the existing buildings slated for renovation, which will create the Gotham Quad, a place for the Gotham community to relax, celebrate and grow.

"We are building an environment that allows our athletes to perform, recover and develop at the highest level every day," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "This facility represents a major step in aligning our infrastructure with our sporting ambitions and ensures we continue to set elite standards."

SHoP is a renowned architecture firm that built the Barclays Center and Brooklyn Tower, headquarters for Uber and YouTube and multiple U.S. embassies across the globe. Its work spans five continents and is 100% employee-owned.

"Our goal is to create a practice facility that reflects Gotham FC's identity and ambition through a design that is elite yet grounded," said Dana Getman, a principal at SHoP. "Through sustainable adaptive reuse and warm, timber-intensive new interventions like the Gotham Quad, we're going to deliver a new model for a state-of-the-art training campus. It's a facility designed to support world-class athletes on the pitch while fostering deep team chemistry and community connection. As a professional women's soccer fan for more than four decades, and now as a parent who gets to watch this league thrive year-round with my daughter, being part of the ecosystem building Gotham's future home is an honor."

In addition to serving as the home of Gotham FC's sporting operations, the facility will function as a community hub supporting youth soccer across the club's footprint.

The facility was designed with input from players, coaches and performance staff to ensure every element reflects the day-to-day needs of elite athletes. The project reflects Gotham FC's commitment to building a best-in-class environment that supports both elite competition and the growth of the game at all levels. It continues the club's year of investment into its future following its second NWSL championship in three seasons. There is now an open process for naming rights and other commercial opportunities.

The club will share additional renderings and images as the project gets underway. Specific features and community programming will be announced at a later date.

- Key Quotes

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós

"I'm thrilled about the new training ground. I want to thank ownership and management for making this vision a reality. It's a major step toward our shared ambition of making the club a benchmark in the soccer world. This will elevate the experience for players, staff, and the entire community, and I can't wait to get started."

Gotham FC forward Midge Purce

"Gotham leadership has been incredibly intentional in developing a strategy that positions our club amongst the best. I'm really proud to see the club progress in a way that will dramatically impact every player's experience and career positively. This is a big step and a win all around!"

Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell

"We are so excited for this world class training facility to be built. This shows how much our club wants to continue to grow in every aspect. We are so grateful to our ownership group for continually investing and supporting us in all the ways we need."







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