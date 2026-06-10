Orlando Pride Name Nicole Surdyka Director of Medical & Performance

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (5-5-2, 17 points) today announced Dr. Nicole Surdyka, PT, DPT, CSCS, CPSS as the Club's new Director of Medical & Performance. In her new role with the Pride, Surdyka will oversee all medical operations, return-to-play processes, sports science, performance and nutrition across the Club while also collaborating across the Club's medical, performance and technical staffs, along with Orlando Health, the official medical team of the Pride.

"Nicole is one of the most respected practitioners in our field, and her expertise in women's football, return-to-play, and high-performance systems will elevate every aspect of our medical and performance environment," said Caitlin Carducci, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "Her leadership, her commitment to evidence-based practice and her passion for supporting athletes make her an exceptional addition to the Pride."

"I'm honored to join the Orlando Pride and contribute to an organization that is deeply committed to advancing the women's game," said Surdyka. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building athlete-centered systems that support both performance and long-term health. The Pride's vision aligns perfectly with that mission, and I'm excited to work alongside this incredible staff and group of players."

Surdyka joins the Pride with more than a decade of experience across elite women's soccer, professional sport and high-performance environments. Her background includes leadership roles with OL Reign, the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and the LA Galaxy, as well as extensive work rehabilitating and supporting professional and youth athletes. She also holds a Master of Sport Directorship from Manchester Metropolitan University, where her dissertation focused on developing frameworks for athlete health and performance in elite women's football.

Most recently, Surdyka served as a Sports Physical Therapist at Phoenix Children's Sports Medicine and as Founder and CEO of Femme Football Collective, an education and professional development organization dedicated to elevating standards across women's soccer.







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