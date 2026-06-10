A Training Center That's Truly Ours

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







After years of building across shared spaces, Gotham FC is creating a dedicated home for our players, staff, and growing soccer community.

To Our Gotham FC Community,

As you know, we're always building at Gotham.

We've built teams. We've built identity. We've built belief. We've built a connection with our supporters that has carried us through every chapter of our history.

And we've done it while calling many different places home.

From the earliest days of the club, through training fields and facilities borrowed and shared, our players and staff have always shown up ready to work. No matter where we trained, they brought professionalism, ambition, and pride to the badge.

But this moment marks a distinct change. Today, we take a significant step forward with the announcement of construction plans for Gotham FC's first dedicated training center - a facility that is truly ours.

This project is about providing our players with an environment that matches our ambition. It is about creating elite spaces for training, performance, recovery, and development so that our athletes can be at their very best every day.

It is also about our staff. As our club continues to grow, so does the team behind the team. From coaches and analysts to medical professionals, performance staff, scouts, and team operations, this facility provides a collaborative home where talented people can do their best work together in service of our players and our supporters.

Most importantly, this facility represents something lasting.

For years, Gotham FC has been building toward a future where we could put down roots and create a sense of home. This training center is an investment in that future. It is a commitment to our players, our staff, our supporters, and the generations of athletes who will come after them.

We want this to be more than a training facility. We want it to become a hub for soccer in our region and a place where young players can dream bigger, where our community can connect, and where the next chapter of Gotham FC's story continues to unfold.

Facilities alone do not define a club. People do: The players who have worn this crest, the staff who have dedicated themselves to our mission, and you, the supporters who have stood by us through every season and every challenge. You helped build this.

As we look forward to moving into our new home, we do so with gratitude for everyone who helped us get here and excitement for everything still ahead.

This is an important milestone and foundation, but it is not the finish line. Thank you for being part of our journey.

Always building, never finished.

Yael Averbuch West

President of Soccer Operations







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 10, 2026

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