Angel City FC Goalkeeper Faith Nguyen Signs Contract Extension

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES (January 6, 2026) - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has extended goalkeeper Faith Nguyen's contract through the end of 2026. The rookie was signed to a six-month contract in January 2026.

"I am so excited to be continuing my journey with Angel City for the rest of the year," said Nguyen. "These first six months have been nothing short of an absolute dream, and I cannot wait to continue to grow alongside my teammates, staff, and supporters for the rest of my first season. This club genuinely brings out the best in me every day, and I cannot wait to see what the rest of this year has in store for this team. There is no place I'd rather be."

"We are very happy that Faith has extended her contract with our club," said Mark Parsons, ACFC Sporting Director. "Faith brings a fantastic work ethic and has been a welcome addition to our goalkeeper unit." Faith continues to develop and brings very important qualities to our team culture."

Nguyen joined Angel City FC following a standout two-season career at Texas Tech, where she emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in the Big 12. Across 41 appearances, she logged 3,693 minutes, posting a 27-7-7 record with 127 saves and a .789 career save percentage. Nguyen recorded 19 clean sheets, the fifth-most in program history, and finished 10th all-time in saves in just two seasons. Prior to joining Angel City, Nguyen trained with the club during the summer of 2025, gaining valuable professional experience.

Her performances earned her First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and Second Team Collegiate Sports Communicators All-American recognition that same year. Nguyen was also named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week twice in 2024, underscoring her consistency and reliability in goal.

Prior to transferring to Texas Tech, Nguyen began her collegiate career at UCLA (2021-23), where she was part of the Bruins' 2022 NCAA National Championship team, which defeated the University of North Carolina 3-2 in double overtime. She was also a member of UCLA's 2021 and 2023 Pac-12 Championship teams.







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