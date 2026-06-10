Summer of Football: Bay FC to Support Fan and Community Activations Throughout the Bay Area this Summer, Including SocceristaFest with Founding Partner Sutter Health

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today a series of fan and community activations across the Bay Area in celebration of the global soccer tournament taking over North America, expanding the club's presence throughout the region. As the Bay Area prepares to welcome fans from across the world, Bay FC will partner with organizations and community groups to host viewing opportunities, events, and youth programming throughout the summer.

Bay FC and Founding Partner Sutter Health are partnering with Girls Soccer Network for SocceristaFest, a one-day, premier live soccer experience designed for girls and their parents, blending soccer culture, education, inspiration, and community-both on and off the pitch. The full-day event will take place on Saturday, June 13 at COPA Soccer Training Center in Walnut Creek. Fans and families interested in signing up can do so here. Bay FC will also support activations at The Crossing at East Cut in downtown San Francisco. Every weekend from June 12 through July 19, pickup soccer will take place before each match, followed by a community viewing opportunity. These events are free and open to attendees of all ages.

Bay FC players, leadership, and staff will participate in additional select events, engaging directly with fans across the region, including:

Fan Festivals & Community Celebrations

June 11-14: San Jose Earthquakes Soccer Celebration Opening Weekend (San Pedro Square Market, San Jose)

Viewing Opportunities & Cultural Activations

June 11 - Pride House Grand Opening South Korea vs Czechia (SF LGBT Center, San Francisco)

June 12 - Street Soccer San Francisco USA vs. Paraguay Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

June 12 - Big Gay Viewing Opportunity USA vs. Paraguay (Beaux, 2344 Market St, San Francisco)

June 12 - USSF x HUF Viewing Opportunity (Thrive City at Chase Center, San Francisco)

June 18 - Community Strong Strategies Mexico vs. South Korea Viewing Opportunity (Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose)

June 19 - Street Soccer San Francisco x Pride House SF USA vs. Australia Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

June 25 - Community Strong Strategies Japan vs. Sweden & USA vs. Türkiye Viewing Opportunity (Japantown Night Market, San Jose)

June 26 - Street Soccer San Francisco France vs. Norway Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

July 3 - Street Soccer San Francisco Round of 32 Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

July 11 - Street Soccer San Francisco Quarterfinals Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

July 19 - Street Soccer San Francisco Final Match Community Soccer Events (The Crossing at East Cut, San Francisco)

Youth, Community & Competition Programming

June 13 - SocceristaFest in Partnership with Sutter Health (COPA Soccer Training Center, Walnut Creek)

For a full list of events, fans can visit BayFC.com for the latest information.

Bay FC Matches and Ticketing

Bay FC resumes play on Sunday, July 5, on the road against the Boston Legacy. The club returns to PayPal Park on Saturday, July 18, against the North Carolina Courage. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 10, 2026

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