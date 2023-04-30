Snyder's Shot Seals The Deal Against The Smokies

Down a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, third-baseman Taylor Snyder, on the first pitch he saw, sent a no-doubter over the left-field wall to give them the one-run lead. The polarizing shot was the moment of the game. Soon after, the Birmingham Barons pitching staff closed the 3-2 victory for the home side.

The Smokies were the first to strike, scoring one run in the top of the third inning. The Barons matched the one run in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly from Ben Norman, setting the tone for the rest of the night that they are not going to go down easy.

Birmingham's starting pitcher Chase Solesky was the guilty party to let up the earned-run, his only one of the night. Solesky went 3.0 IP striking out three and allowing five hits in his 16 batters faced.

Once Solesky was relieved of his duties on the mound, the Smokies stole one more run from the Barons in a sacrifice fly of their own. After that point, Tennessee was not able to garner much offense, as Nick Gallagher struck out the final batter in his sole inning of work.

The Barons took the lead change on the chin, and continued to fight with excellent pitching from the mound. The next pitcher in line was Ben Holmes, who pitched 2.0 shutout innings.

Holmes mustered up four strikeouts in six batters faced, and allowed zero hits. The southpaw's stat line was impressive. However, the more important aspect was keeping the game within one run heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Pitching had kept Birmingham in the game, and Snyder gifted the collective with his two-run homer. The Barons entered the seventh with the one run lead, and the energy to keep it that way.

Birmingham closed out the game with two pitchers: Nash Walters and Alex Mateo, respectively.

Walters entered the game in the seventh inning with 0.00 ERA, and finished his 1.2 IP showing why. The right-hander allowed one hit paired with three strikeouts, in his eight batters faced. The Texan passed the ball to Alex Mateo for the final four outs.

Mateo closed out the game in five batters, striking out the final batter to capture his second save of the year. The 29 year-old finished his 1.1 IP with one strikeout, and with one hit allowed.

Birmingham in the first three games were outscored 20-3, and the Barons have flipped the script outscoring the Smokies 13-4 in the past two nights.

The Barons have fought back in the series, 3-2, with a chance to split the series tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. as Matt Thompson takes the bump.

