Trash Pandas Clinch Series Victory with 6-1 Win

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas used a patient approach at the plate to take a lead and the pitching staff did the rest, shutting down the Chattanooga Lookouts for a 6-1 victory in the finale of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field

Offensively, the Trash Pandas took a season-high 10 walks, with four players recording more than one base on balls to help Rocket City clinch a series victory, taking four of six games from their North Division foes.

Rocket City got the scoring started in the top of the second. Jose Gomez began the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Three hitters later, Bryce Teodosio lined a single to left, with Gomez coming around to score the first run of the afternoon. Kyren Paris kept the inning going with a single to right.

With Edgar Quero batting, Teodosio and Paris executed a perfect double steal. Chattanooga catcher Daniel Vellojin looked to throw Teodosio out at third, but this throw went into left field, allowing Teodosio to score for a 2-0 lead against Lookouts starter Lyon Richardson (L, 0-1).

An inning later, the Trash Pandas used their eyes to add to their lead, loading the bases with two walks and a hit batter before Kevin Maitan took a walk of his own to make it 3-0 off reliever Carson Spiers.

The Lookouts threatened to get back into the game in the bottom of the third, putting runners on the corners with one out. With the tying run at bat, Marceaux escaped by inducing a ground ball back to the mound from Jacob Hurtubise, starting an inning-ending double play to keep the score 3-0.

In the fifth, the Trash Pandas again took their time. Jeremiah Jackson got the inning started with a walk. Tucker Flint and Gomez walked to load the bases. David Calabrese watched ball four on the ninth pitch of his at-bat to bring Jackson home. Teodosio's second RBI single of the game scored Gomez to make it 5-0.

The runs would be plenty of support for Marceaux on the mound. The third inning threat was the Lookouts' biggest threat until the sixth. Steven Leyton led off the inning with a triple. Hurtubise followed with a sacrifice fly to center to get the Lookouts on the board. Marceaux got through the rest of the inning unscathed to end his outing.

Over six strong innings, Marceaux (W, 2-1) held the Lookouts to one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts to earn his second win of the season. José Soriano was first out of the Rocket City bullpen and worked around a pair of walks for a scoreless seventh.

Orlando Martinez added to the advantage in the eighth with an RBI single to score Teodosio, who began the frame by reaching on an error. Kolton Ingram was next into the game in the eighth pitched the final two innings to wrap up the win.

Teodosio led the way for the Trash Pandas, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, and two stolen bases. Jackson went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Maitan took three walks and Gomez added two hits and two runs. The win improves the Trash Pandas' road record to 9-3 through 12 games to start the 2023 season.

The Trash Pandas (12-9) return home to begin a six-game homestand against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

At Tuesday's game, 1,000 children ages 17 and under will receive a limited-edition pair of socks featuring Neil, the lovable loser in the Trash Pandas' Astronaut Race, presented by WAAY 31. Tuesday is also Teacher Appreciation Night. The homestand begins with a Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night. All fans will have the chance to win great prizes and enjoy drink specials during the game. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30, all gates at Toyota Field open at 5 p.m.

