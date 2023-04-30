Birmingham Walks-Off Game 6 to Split Series

The Birmingham Barons got off to a slow start against the Tennessee Smokies as they found themselves down 3-0 with three games left in the series. Yet, with a walk-off single by left-fielder Ben Norman in today's 3-2 final, the Barons won three-consecutive to split the series.

The series was a roller coaster of emotions for both sides, and the finale was no different.

Tennessee struck first just as they have been able to all week, this time in a lead-off solo shot from Bradlee Beesley. Even with the massive momentum swing, Barons starter Matt Thompson was not phased. Thompson sat down the next three batters in order, finalizing the display with his first of five strikeouts today.

Thompson rode his confidence throughout the next two innings, where he was able to get the six outs in seven batters. The right-hander's efficiency paid dividends by the Barons bats in the bottom of the third inning.

Third-baseman Andy Atwood was the first Baron to get on base in the inning, drawing a two-out walk in six pitches. With no room for error, second-baseman Alsander Womack stepped up to the plate in hopes to extend the inning a little longer.

Womack did more than just extend the inning, he delivered the Barons the lead. The 24 year-old, with one swing of the bat, sent a two-run shot to center-field giving his team the one-run lead. Womack would finish his afternoon going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a homer.

Womack shined in his last three games with the Barons going 4-for-8 accounting for two runs, one double, three RBI and a homer.

Now with the lead, and the 4,849 fans roaring, Birmingham saw a chance at the split series coming to fruition. However, the Barons knew there was a lot of baseball left to play.

Thompson continued with his stunning outing in the fourth, but started to slow down in the fifth, loading the bases with one-out. In efforts to save the lead, Birmingham brought in Vince Vannelle to get out of a jam he didn't make.

Vannelle escaped the inning only allowing one run to score on a sacrifice fly, which did not count to his ERA. Other than the one run scoring, the right-hander dealt from the bump, striking out three and only allowing one hit in his 1.2 IP.

The game now tied, the Barons were grateful to have southpaw Garrett Crochet in their arsenal. Crochet, who started his MLB rehab assignment today and hasn't pitched since the 2021 season didn't need time to shake off the rust. The lefty, in his minor league debut, was efficient, striking out one of three total batters faced in his 1.0 IP.

Crochet's major league assistance allowed for the Barons to pair Gil Luna and Edgar Navarro for a one-two punch to close the game. The duo's stat lines do not show just how crucial their efforts were for the outcome of the game.

Luna was called upon first in the top of the eighth, allowing a lead-off double to put even more pressure on the inning. The left-hander did not succumb to the pressure of the moment, as Luna sat down the rest of the Smokies with three straight strikeouts.

Navarro would start the ninth in the same manner, allowing a lead-off double. However, this time the runner would make it to third with no-outs on a passed ball. The right-hander, with the game on the line, shook off the nerves mustering up two strikeouts and a routine pop fly. Navarro sent the game to the bottom of the ninth, and preserving his flawless 0.00 ERA.

In the bottom of the ninth the Barons took a page out of the Smokies book, leading off the inning with a double from right-fielder Luis Mieses. A wild pitch that put Mieses on third coupled with a Xavier Fernandez walk gave Birmingham and Norman a chance to win the game.

Norman only needed two pitches to put the game away, sending a dribbler through the left side of the infield to score Mieses from third.

Birmingham, now 8-12, has completely flipped the script that was being written about them to start the week. The Barons final three games of the series were filled with grit and determination, both of which they hope to bring in their upcoming series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The away series kicks off on Tuesday, May 2nd, when LHP Garrett Schoenle takes the bump.

