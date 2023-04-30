Lookouts Split Doubleheader with 4-3 Walk-Off Win

The Lookouts dropped the first game of tonight's doubleheader but won the second on a walk-off single by Alex McGarry to give the team the 4-3 win.

In the second game, the Lookouts trailed the Trash Pandas, 3-2 entering the ninth inning. After a strikeout by Allan Cera, Steven Leyton reached on an error by Kenyon Yovan. The infielder reached third on an Eric Yang single and tied the game after a single by Francisco Urbaez. With two outs, McGarry delivered the game-winning hit to bring home pinch runner Quincy McAfee and give the Lookouts the win.

In game one Rocket City jumped out to a 7-0 lead. They hit five home runs and scored 13 runs in seven innings. Chattanooga ended up scoring six runs. McAfee hit a double and a triple with two RBIs and Jacob Hurtubise smashed his third homer.

Tomorrow is the last game of the series with the first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. After an off day, the Lookouts welcome in the Birmingham Barons for a series that includes Star Wars Night on Thursday, May 4, and Princess Knight on Saturday, May 6. Tickets for next week can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

