Lugbauer Hits 50th Career M-Braves Homer in 10-5 Loss to Biloxi

Drew Lugbauer of the Mississippi Braves

BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Braves (8-13) settled for a series split against the Biloxi Shuckers (12-9) with a 10-5 loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Drew Lugbauer smashed his 50th career M-Braves homer, a 426-foot blast to the parking deck beyond right field, in the first inning to give the M-Braves a 3-0 lead. The ball left Lugbauer's bat at 115 miles per hour.

Lugbauer broke the M-Braves career home run record on June 21, 2022, with his 33rd career M-Braves homer against Montgomery. He holds the club's single season record with 28 home runs last season, which also led the Southern League. The first baseman has four homers this season, tied for second in the league.

The Shuckers answered with two runs in the bottom of the first in what would be a frenetic first few innings offensively.

After a Justin Dean double, Andrew Moritz tripled into the right-field corner to score Dean and put the M-Braves up 4-2. The triple was Moritz's second of the season, and he is currently batting .311 in 13 games.

The M-Braves led 4-3 after two innings, but the Shuckers put up four runs in the third to take a 7-4 lead, their first of the game.

Cade Bunnell blasted a 404-foot solo shot to right center to make it 7-5 in the fifth. Bunnell is batting .217 with two homers and eight RBI in 18 games this season.

Again, the Shuckers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 9-5 after five innings.

In the sixth, Noah Campbell attempted to score from second base on a line drive to center field. Dean rocketed a throw in from center to gun Campbell down at the plate. Dean finished the series with two outfield assists in three games. Atlanta transferred Dean to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The Shuckers added another run on a double steal in the seventh to make it 10-5.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off tomorrow before a six-game road series against Pensacola from May 2-7. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand on May 9-14, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

