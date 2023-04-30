Biscuits Drop Two to Blue Wahoos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Blue Wahoos (11-10) took two games against the Biscuits (11-10) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium by scores of 4-3 and 11-4.

With no threat of rain in sight, Graeme Stinson (1-1) took the mound for Montgomery and Zach Leban (1-0) stepped in for Pensacola as Saturday night's game resumed in the top of the sixth inning. After a one-two-three top-frame for Stinson, Mason Auer reached base on a walk and stole second to move into scoring position. Leban struck out Alexander Ovalles and Evan Edwards flied out to right field to end the inning, keeping the score tied at two.

The Blue Wahoos opened the seventh inning with the bases loaded, allowing Cody Morissette to score on a wild pitch to take the lead 3-2. Nasim Nunez walked to load the bases again, but Stinson struck out the next three batters to keep the deficit at one for the Biscuits.

Victor Muñoz relieved Stinson with runners at first and third following a double from Griffin Conine and a single from Morissette in the top of the eighth. The bases were loaded again after Dane Myers was hit by a pitch, and Conine scored to make it 4-2 after another walk for Nunez. Joe Rizzo struck out swinging with two outs, and the Biscuits escaped another bases-loaded situation with one run allowed. Jefry Yan checked in for Leban in the bottom-frame, and with runners on first and second with two outs, Ovalles hit an RBI-single to make the score 4-3. The Biscuits were unable to completely close the gap, as Edwards would strike out to close the inning.

The top of the ninth moved quickly with Muñoz retiring the side in order, bringing Montgomery down to their last chance to tie the game. The Biscuits threatened following a single from Alika Williams and a walk for Greg Jones with one out, but Ronny Simon lined out to Conine in right field and Williams was caught at second to end the game.

The second matchup of the day pitted Mason Montgomery (0-1) for the Biscuits against Dax Fulton (0-4) for the Blue Wahoos. Pensacola opened the game hot with three consecutive singles and an RBI-fielder's choice from Victor Mesa Jr. to take a 2-0 lead. Simon led off with a walk for Montgomery and advanced to third after a double from Williams. Another walk loaded the bases, but a strikeout and double play kept the Biscuits scoreless moving into the second inning.

Myers opened the top-frame with a solo-home run over the right field wall to extend the lead for the Blue Wahoos. Nunez reached base on a walk and stole second before Paul McIntosh hit an RBI-single to make the score 4-0. In the bottom of the inning, Heriberto Hernandez led off with a double and Ovalles followed with a single before Diego Infante recorded an RBI-groundout to make the score 4-1.

John Doxakis replaced Montgomery to start the fourth inning, and Paul McIntosh blasted a three-run shot over the center field wall not long after to end a quiet stretch for both teams. With the lead now at 7-1, Fulton's day ended in the bottom of the inning and Austin Roberts (1-0) stepped in to relieve the starter. The Biscuits were unable to chip away at the lead as the score remained the same entering the fifth inning.

The defensive trend continued in the fifth and sixth innings, as Pensacola recorded the only two hits in fifteen at-bats for both teams. Andrew McInvale relieved Roberts in the bottom of the sixth, continuing the dominant overall performance on the mound for the Blue Wahoos.

Graham Spraker took the mound for Montgomery to start the seventh inning, replacing Doxakis after three innings pitched. Morissette sent a two-run homer into the trees behind right field, giving Pensacola their fourth multi-home run game in the series. Myers reached base on a walk and Will Banfield recorded an RBI-double to center field to make the score 10-1. The Biscuits broke the cold streak in the bottom of the inning, as Williams sent a solo-home run just over the wall in right field to make the score 10-2.

Carlos Garcia replaced Spraker in the next inning, retiring the side in order on six pitches. The Biscuits gained momentum in the bottom of the eighth following a walk for Auer and a single by Blake Hunt. Ovalles reached first and Auer scored due to a fielding error by Morissette, and Infante hit an RBI-single to Rizzo at third base to make the score 10-4. With one out, Edwards struck out and Simon grounded out to Troy Johnston at first base to end the inning.

The Blue Wahoos responded as Morissette scored on a sacrifice fly from Griffin Conine in the ninth inning, extending the lead to seven runs with Montgomery coming up to bat. Brady Puckett closed the game for Pensacola, retiring the side in order on six pitches to wrap up the series.

The Biscuits have the day off on Monday before returning to open a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday at 6:05 PM, which also opens the back-half of a 12-game homestand.

