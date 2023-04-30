Valdes Homers Twice in M-Braves' 7-6 Win Over Shuckers

April 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' coach Kanekoa Texeira congratulates Javier Valdes

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' coach Kanekoa Texeira congratulates Javier Valdes(Mississippi Braves)

BILOXI, MS - Javier Valdes recorded his first career multi-home run game on Saturday night as the Mississippi Braves waited out a 2-hour rain delay and beat the Biloxi Shuckers, 7-6.

Rain was the primary story until Saturday's scheduled 6:05 first pitch finally took place at 8:04 pm. That didn't stop the Mississippi (8-12) offense from producing 11 more hits and taking a three to two lead in the series, having won five in their last seven games.

Valdes started his night with a first-inning double, then led off the consequential sixth inning with his second home run of the series. The first four reached in the top of the sixth inning, pushing Biloxi (11-9) starter Adam Seminaris from the game. Beau Philip brought home Landon Stephens with a single to tie the game at 2-2; then Drew Campbell hit a sacrifice fly to put the M-Braves on top. Hudson Potts kept the momentum going with a single, and then two batters later, Andrew Moritz singled home Potts and Philip to push the lead to 5-2. Moritz was 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to six games.

M-Braves starter Domingo Robles (W, 2-1) was brilliant on Saturday in his third Double-A start. Over 6.0 innings, the right-hander gave up two runs, one earned on three hits with one walk, and season-high eight strikeouts.

Up 5-3 in the eighth inning, Justin Dean, in his second game back with the M-Braves, smashed a 426-foot home run to straightaway centerfield to make it 6-3, then with two outs, Valdes added his second long ball. The towering 409-foot blast cleared Callievet Street and was his third and team-leading fourth of the year. Valdes has a 1.036 OPS, which ranks fourth in the Southern League and is now second in homers.

The game didn't end without some drama. Biloxi sent eight batters to the plate in the eighth inning, scoring three times against reliever Domingo Gonzalez, taking advantage of two errors and two walks. Jake McSteen slammed the door and recorded all three outs, keeping the Braves on top, 7-6.

McSteen (S, 1) gave up one hit in the ninth but left the tying run on base, earning his first Double-A save with 2.0 shutout innings.

Valdes ended the night with his second three-hit game of the series, finishing 3-for-5 with two homers and a double. Cade Bunnell was 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Hudson Potts was 2-for-4.

The M-Braves will look for their first series win of the season in Sunday's series finale in Biloxi. The first pitch is set for 1:05 pm with coverage on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv. RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 3.38) starts for Mississippi against LHP Tobias Myers (2-0, 2.86) for Biloxi in a rematch of the series opener. After the game, the M-Braves will head to Pensacola for the second leg of the 12-game road trip, starting on Tuesday.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand, May 9-14, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.