Snappers Split Twinbill with Bees

April 11, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BURLINGTON, IA - The Beloit Snappers (3-3) and Burlington Bees (3-2) split Wednesday nights twinbill in Burlington, IA at Community Field, taking game two 3-2 after falling in game one 6-0.

Though he did not get the win in game two, Jared Poche was dealing. The southpaw tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, issuing just two walks while striking out six batters.

After having his 2017 campaign end in his professional debut on July 12 after leaving the game after two innings pitched, Poche made up for lost time. His season was cut short as he came out of the game, and was placed on the 60-day DL after the game a season ago.

Poche was spotted a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before he ever toed the rubber. Miguel Mercedes grounded into a force out that allowed Nick Allen to score to give the Snappers the early 1-0 lead in game two.

As Poche took the mound in the bottom half of the frame, the New Orleans native struck out two of the four batters he faced.

Trace Loehr jumpstarted the Snappers offense in the second, as the second baseman sent a one-out double to right to set the table for Mickey McDonald. After Jordan Devencenzi grounded out advancing Loehr to third, McDonald ripped a base hit to left scoring Loehr to give the Snappers a 2-0 edge.

Poche continued his dominance in the second and third innings, getting back-to-back 1-2-3 frames recording one strike out in the second and a pair in the third.

Leonardo Rivas broke up the shutout bid in the bottom of the fifth, as he singled home David MacKinnon to trim the Snapper lead to 2-1. Poche's night was done after surrendering the RBI single as he gave way to fellow southpaw Logan Salow (1-0, 2.45). Salow finished the game and picked up the win in game two as he surrendered just one run on one hit in 2.1 innings while walking just one and striking out three.

Logan Farrar added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning, as he grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Jordan Devencenzi to give the Snappers a 3-1 edge, before surrendering a run in the bottom of the seventh in game two.

The Snappers were victims of a one-hit shutout in game one, as the Bees took the first game 6-0. Jean Ruiz was tabbed with the loss after surrendering five runs in the first two innings with four of which coming in the second inning.

Loehr did not record a hit in game one, thus ending his hitting streak at four games, but quickly started a new one in game two and has hit safely in five of the team's first six games to begin the 2018 campaign.

Seth Martinez and Heath Bowers both attempted to keep the Snappers in it in game two, as Martinez surrendered just one unearned run on three hits in 2.1 innings, whereas Bowers did not allow a run in 1.2 innings.

The Snappers will close out their four-game series with the Bees Thursday morning at 11:30 am. Right-hander Bryce Conley (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for the Snappers, he will be opposed by right-hander Jeremy Beasley (0-0, 6.00).

