Skid Hits Four, Hot Rods Drop 6-5 Decision

April 11, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The Bowling Green Hot Rods scored in each of the first two innings for the third straight game, but again were unable to hold a lead, as they lost 6-5 to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night. It also was the fourth straight game that Bowling Green has scored first, and the team is now 2-4 when then do so.

In the first inning, the Hot Rods took advantage of a couple South Bend miscues, and scored a pair of runs on just one hit, and led 2-0 after a half inning.

Bowling Green added a run in the second when RF Eleardo Cabrera scored on a sac fly from CF Carl Chester, making it 3-0 Hot Rods.

The Cubs scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth, and left Hot Rods starter RHP Drew Strotman with a no-decision. He threw five innings, allowing seven hits, three runs (all earned), walking two and striking out seven.

Bowling Green took the lead again in the seventh on another Chester sac fly, this one scoring LF Moises Gomez, and the Hot Rods led 4-3.

It would not last, however, as the Cubs took the lead in the bottom of the inning. South Bend sent seven batters to the plate and used two walks, two errors, a sac fly and one hit to score twice. They took a 5-4 lead to the ninth inning.

Bowling Green rallied with two down in the ninth, as Chester reached on a single, and then 2B Vidal Brujan hit a ground ball to short. The throw was low and Brujan beat it out. On the play, Chester tried advancing to third, and the throw to third went up the left field line, allowing Chester to come in and score, tying the game at 5-5.

The Cubs walked it off in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a fielding error from 1B Brendan McKay and a bunt single, winning 6-5.

The loss drops Bowling Green to 3-4 on the season, while South Bend improves to 4-2.

RHP Tyler Day (0-1, 0.00) took the loss, pitching one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hits and one run (unearned), walking two (one intentionally), and striking out one. RHP Ben Hecht (1-0, 0.00) earned the win. He threw two innings, allowing two hits, one run (unearned), and two walks, striking out one.

The Hot Rods will try to avoid the four game sweep and end their four game losing streak tomorrow night as they turn to RHP Austin Franklin (1-0, 1.80). The Cubs will send LHP Tyler Thomas (0-1, 1.80) to the mound. First pitch from Four Winds Field is set for 7:05pm Eastern.

