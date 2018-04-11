Captains Drop Third Straight at Dayton

(Dayton, OH) - The Lake County Captains (4-3) suffered their third straight loss at the hands of the Dayton Dragons (4-3) on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field. After starting the season 4-0, the Captains have dropped the first three games in their four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate, losing the latest contest, 9-3.

Dayton jumped on Captains starter Juan Hillman at the outset. In the bottom of the first, the Dragons plated four runs on two walks, two Captains errors and two RBI doubles to chase Hillman before the inning was over. After a throwing error by second baseman Tyler Friis and a walk to Stuart Fairchild put a pair on, Dayton scored its first run on a double steal. Catcher Jose Vicente tried to throw out the trail runner at second, but the throw sailed into center. Garcia scored from third and Fairchild moved to second. After the error, Leandro Santana roped a double that plated Fairchild, Miles Gordon walked and Narciso Crook knocked in both runners with a double to give Dayton a 4-0 lead.

Hillman left the game with two outs in the first, immediately after the Crook double, and right-hander Domingo Jimenez came in from the bullpen. Jimenez held the Dragons in check until the third, but that is when Dayton exploded for four more runs against the reliever. With the bases loaded and one out, Crook hit a slow roller up the first base line and Jimenez's only play was to first base. He flipped to Ulysses Cantu to retire Crook, but Montrell Marshall scored from third. Hendrik Clementina came up next and clubbed a three-run homer to give the Dragons an 8-0 advantage.

The Captains got on the scoreboard in the fifth. Todd Isaacs led off the frame by cracking his first homer of the season. On the first pitch of the inning by starter Mac Sceroler, Isaacs unleashed a drive over the left-centerfield wall. Cantu followed with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI ground out by Friis.

The Dragons held an 8-2 lead and added an insurance run in their half of the fifth. With Gregori Vasquez on the mound for Lake County, Gordon hit a one-out single and Crook came through again. The left fielder already had three RBI and he added another with a triple to plate Gordon and give Dayton a 9-2 lead. Crook finished the night 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Isaacs helped the Captains grab one last run in the sixth. Vicente singled off of Sceroler with one out and Jorma Rodriguez hit a hard smash to second base that turned into an infield single when Jeter Downs' diving attempt was only good enough to knock the ball down. Isaacs came up next and singled to centerfield, bringing Vicente home. Isaacs led the Captains' offense with a 3-for-4 day that included two RBI.

Sceroler (1-1) earned the win for Dayton. The right-hander pitched six innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Hillman (0-1) suffered the loss, though all his runs were unearned because of the two errors behind him. Hillman pitched 0.2 inning and allowed four runs on two hits. He walked two and did not record a strikeout.

The Captains will try to avoid a sweep on Thursday night in the series finale at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

