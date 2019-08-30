Smokies Come Back to Stun BayBears, 5-4

August 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





MOBILE, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (56-80, 23-44) erased a 4-1 deficit against the Mobile BayBears (49-84, 22-43) to steal game two thanks to a go-ahead RBI single by Jared Young on Friday night at Hank Aaron Stadium. Vimael Machin played every position in the field expect for pitcher in a winning effort.

Mobile took their first lead of the series within the first ten pitches of the ballgame. Brandon Marsh singled and stole second to immediately put a runner in scoring position with no outs for the BayBears. Jahmai Jones cashed in with a triple off the wall in left field to score Marsh. Jones also touched home thanks to a follow-up double by Jordan Zimmerman to run the score to 2-0 in the first.

Mobile struck for another in the fourth. Zimmerman took LHP Luis Lugo deep to right field to lead off the inning and extended the BayBears lead to 3-0.

The Smokies fought back in the fifth to score their first run of the night. Vimael Machin led off the frame with a single, his third already this series. Christian Donahue finished the job with an RBI-single to score Machin and run the score to 3-1. Machin now has 3+ hits in every series in the month of August.

Lugo allowed four runs in five innings and struck out seven batters to keep his record clean in a no decision. He has now tossed six or more strikeouts in his last five starts. His fourth an final earned run came in the fifth inning on an RBI-double from Jhoan Urena to plate Jones.

Nico Hoerner reached base for the 27th straight game thanks to a lead off single in the sixth. The streak is currently the longest active run in the Southern League. He trucked all the way around the basepaths to score off a double from Eddy Martinez. Machin followed with an RBI of his own to score Martinez and cut the lead to 4-3.

The Smokies were able to tie it up one inning later in the seventh. Nico Hoerner reached on a bases loaded fielder's choice groundout to score Ian Rice and tie the ballgame for the first time since the first inning.

The comeback was complete for the Smokies in the ninth inning thanks to a trio of two out base hits. Both Hoerner and Amaya singled off RHP Joe Gatto (L, 5-4) to jumpstart the rally. Jared Young was the hero with a ground ball RBI-single to left to score Hoerner and give the Smokies their first lead of the night, 5-4.

RHP Craig Brooks (W, 2-0) shut down Mobile in the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the win and clinch a late comeback win for the Smokies.

Game three of the series between the Smokies and the BayBears is set for Saturday night. RHP Cory Abbott (7-8, 3.14) looks to take an outright lead in the Southern League Strikeout race in his final start of the season for the Smokies. On the other end, RHP Luis Madero (5-10, 5.46) will get the ball for Mobile. First pitch is set for 8:05 EDT.

