Generals Gameday: College Night - August 30 vs. Jacksonville

August 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





COLLEGE NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK - August 30!

A cover charge? What's that? We're not entirely sure, but we know this: If you present your student or faculty I.D. card at The Ballpark tonight, you'll get 2 free tickets to tonight's game! Come out and join us at the best moment of the year - the playoffs are less than a week away!

PLAYOFF BOUND!

The Generals have clinched a postseason berth for the third time in four years! Call the Generals' box office today to ask about tickets for Game 3 of the North Division Series (Sept. 6, 6:05pm) and beyond!

POSTSEASON DETAILS

As season-long divisional runners-up to Montgomery, the Generals will host at least 1 guaranteed playoff game: Game 3 of the North Division Series with Montgomery will happen on Friday, September 6 at 6:05pm at The Ballpark at Jackson. Jackson must win the best-of-five series to advance to the League Championship Series.

Jackson Generals (76-57 Overall, 37-26 2nd Half)

Vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (66-69, 37-28 2nd Half)

Friday, August 30 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 134 | 2nd Half Game 64

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.96 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.71 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, got a three-hit night from Drew Ellis and a save from West Tunnell to help hold off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, winning 5-4 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (76-57) tied the season series with Jacksonville (66-69) at 3-3 and won their 76th game overall, besting their 2018 regular season total in their run to the Southern League title last season. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: For the last time before the playoffs, MILB groundball rate leader Matt Peacock has a chance to tune up his sinking, running fastball against a Jacksonville offense that beat him in April (5.0 IP, 2 ER in a 2-1 loss). Believe it or not, Peacock could use a good outing to close out what has been his worst month this year by ERA (4.67 ERA in 27.0 IP). On the other side, lefty Trevor Rogers is pitching with his team's playoff hopes on the line. Rogers gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 IP against Birmingham in his last outing, but if his team doesn't win and Biloxi takes down the Barons, Jacksonville's playoff hopes will go cold.

AND THE WINNERS ARE: Three Generals earned Postseason All-Star honors:

>>OF Pavin Smith (122 G) ranks among the league's top 10 in batting average (.290), hits (127), total bases (204), doubles (29), triples (6), RBI (66), walks (58), and OPS (.834). He's also hitting .327 in the Second Half.

>>3B Drew Ellis (115 G) tops the circuit with 63 walks and ranks in the top 15 in the league for walks, RBI (63), and runs scored (57). He's also sixth in doubles (23) and has been a solid defender at third base, helping turn 27 double plays.

>>C Daulton Varsho (106 G) leads the SL in runs (83) and OPS (.887) while playing a premier defensive spot. He also has 17 homers & 21 steals, batting .335 in the Second Half. He's caught a Jackson pitching staff that has thrown the fewest wild pitches in the league (56).

Franchise records within reach for Varsho: runs (91, 4 games left)

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

