Kick off Your Weekend with a Biscuits Doubleheader

August 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





To allow team personnel to have the opportunity to attend the Bivens/Bernard services on Saturday in Virginia, the Biscuits will be playing Saturday's scheduled game as part of a doubleheader Friday at 4:00pm.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's game are able to exchange their tickets for any remaining 2019 game including the playoffs.

Tonight's doubleheader will feature two back-to-back 7 inning games, with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after Game 1.

The game-worn jersey auction is happening right now via the LiveSource App. Thank you to the River Region United Way for donating tonight's auction proceeds to benefit the needs of the Bivens and Bernard families. Be sure to check our social media pages for updates. The auction will conclude at the end of the 7th inning of Game 2.

