Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 30 at Jackson

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at Jackson in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. LHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.71 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Generals RHP Matt Peacock (8-4, 2.96 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 5-4 LOSS AT JACKSON

Joe Dunand homered and collected three hits on Thursday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came up short in a 5-4 loss at the Jackson Generals. A three-run first inning allowed the Generals to grab an early lead. Pavin Smith and Drew Ellis collected RBI singles before Renae Martinez added a sacrifice fly. The Jumbo Shrimp answered right back in the second on RBI base hits from Riley Mahan and Santiago Chavez to trim the deficit to 3-2. However, in the bottom of the second, Ellis notched another RBI single to make it 4-2. The score remained that way until Camden Duzenack's RBI single in the fifth. Justin Twine drew a walk with the bases loaded in the sixth and Dunand homered in the eighth, but the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer.

IT'S GETTING HARDER AND HARDER TO BREATHE

With just four games to play in the regular season,

Jacksonville trails Biloxi by 3.0 games in the South Division standings. Meanwhile, Pensacola is lurking in third place just 1.0 game behind the Jumbo Shrimp and 4.0 back of the

Shuckers. The Blue Wahoos have the tiebreaker over both Biloxi and Jacksonville, as well as control of the wild card should the Shuckers clinch the second half division title. In the event of a tie between Biloxi and Jacksonville, the Shuckers would win the tiebreaker by virtue of a better second half division record. Thus, should the Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp end the season in a tie, Biloxi would win the division title, giving Pensacola a Wild Card berth. The Jumbo Shrimp face an elimination number of one entering play on Friday, meaning any combination of Biloxi win or Jacksonville loss would eliminate the Jumbo Shrimp from the postseason.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .724 defensive efficiency that leads the Southern League.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this year, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history, which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 17

contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 23-for-63 at the plate, slashing .365/.403/.714 with seven doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs. After hitting .198/.255/.330 in 212 plate appearances over the campaign's first half of the season, Garrett has posted a .290/.329/.502 batting line in 219 plate appearances after the All-Star Break.

'PEN PALS

Jacksonville right-handed starter Sixto Sanchez worked four shutout innings on August 20 at Birmingham before giving way to the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen. However, three Jacksonville relievers combined to yield nine runs on 11 hits in that game, ultimately gifting the Barons a 9-3 triumph. The Jumbo Shrimp have played eight contests since that meltdown, and the club's bullpen has been significant strength during this stretch. Over these last eight affairs, Jacksonville relief pitchers have combined to surrender just four runs, three earned, on 21 hits in 31.1 innings for a 0.86 ERA. During that stretch, they have whiffed 29 against seven walks.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 28 of its last 30 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 48-8 (.857).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville is just 5-11 when playing at Jackson since the 2016 season... Joe Dunand's home run on Thursday marked just the third long ball for the Jumbo Shrimp in the last seven games. The club combined for 17 home runs in the previous 19 contests... Jacksonville is just 8-7 over their last 15 games.

