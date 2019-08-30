A Win Is a Win

Come back wins are a team tested ritual and last night the Lookouts were tested to the max in a 7-6 win over the Mississippi Braves. After trailing 3-2, it took a four run ninth to get the lead. That lasted as long as a hiccup when the Braves tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a home run of their own forcing an extra inning contest. In the tenth Brantley Bell would single in the go ahead run and Ryan Hendrix slammed the door shut for the win. Juan Martinez would get the win and Hendrix the save. Highlited hitting included a four hit night for Alberti Chavez, a three run home run off the bat of Gaven LaValley and a total of eighteen Lookouts hits.

Tomorrow in game two LHP-Packy Naughton(6-10,3.84) faces RHP-Jasseel De La Cruz(4-7,3.95). Hear the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com beginning at 7:20 EDT.

