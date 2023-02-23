Slugger Dugan Returns

Lefty slugger Kelly Dugan, who has averaged nearly an RBI per game with the Lancaster Barnstormers, has re-signed with a club for his third season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Dugan, 32, will be joined on the team by right-handed pitcher Eddy Tavarez, the first newcomer under contract with the club for 2023. A total of nine players have signed overall.

In his one and one-half seasons with Lancaster, Dugan has appeared in 166 games, driving in 157 runs with 37 doubles and 38 home runs. He became the fastest player in club history to reach 100 RBI in his time with Lancaster, performing the feat in his first 112 games, only to be topped by teammate Andretty Cordero later in the year.

In 2022, the California native belted 23 home runs over his first 53 games. That total included three multi-homer games, two of those coming on the road. Dugan knocked home 51 runs in a span of 37 games from April 29 through June 14. On July 12, making a ninth inning catch against the High Point Rockers, Dugan sustained a season-ending foot injury.

He has batted .326 in both of his tours of duty with the Barnstormers.

The first baseman and outfielder was drafted by the Philadelphia Philles in the third round of the 2009 draft and reached Class AAA Lehigh Valley in 2015. He then spent 2016 in the Chicago

Cubs farm system and 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. After sitting out 2018, he joined the American Association's Chicago Dogs.

"Dugan is our middle-of-the-lineup guy," said Peeples. "We are just thankful he is healthy coming into 2023."

Tavarez, 27, hails from nearby Allentown. The 6'6" right-hander signed initially with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, spending the season in the Arizona League and posting a 1.37 ERA over 21 games. After the pandemic season of 2020, Tavarez joined the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League. He later signed with the Miami Marlins and made 10 appearances at the Class A level.

Last year, Tavarez returned to Tri-City, entering two games.

"Tavarez is a big guy with a big arm," said Peeples. "He comes recommended highly, and I am excited to see what he can do."

The Barnstormers begin their defense of their Atlantic League title, April 28 at Southern Maryland.

