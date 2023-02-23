Booser Signs with Bosox

Cameron Booser, a member of the Lancaster Barnstormers' 2022 Atlantic League championship squad, has signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox, it has been announced.

The lefty from Kite, Washington becomes the second reliever from that squad to join a Major League organization this winter. Previously, right-hander Gray Fenter signed with the New York Yankees.

Booser, 30, made his Atlantic League debut August 10. After allowing 10 runs, six earned, in his first four innings, the Oregon State product was not scored upon over his final seven regular season appearances, covering 7 2/3 innings. Over that span, he allowed only four hits while walking one and striking out nine.

During the playoffs, Booser gave Lancaster manager Ross Peeples a much needed power southpaw out of the pen. He appeared in four of the Barnstormers' eight post-season games, picking up an extra-inning win in the Championship Series opener and High Point and earning a save in the second game the following night. He allowed five hits and a walk during the playoffs while striking out six.

The left-hander was signed by Minnesota in 2013 and spent five seasons in that system, peaking at Class A+. He left the game during the 2017, taking work in carpentry. He returned with the

Chicago Dogs of the American Association in 2021 and struck out 39 batters in 23.1 innings while posting a 1.93 ERA.

Booser opened the 2022 season with the Class AA Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego) and appeared in 19 games before his release and coming to Lancaster.

"Cam is a power arm from the left side that came in, pitched well, and helped us win a championship," said Peeples. "His stuff plays, and I am glad he is getting another opportunity."

