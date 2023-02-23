High Point Rockers Sign T.J. Bennett for 2023 Season

February 23, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - T.J. Bennett, an infielder who drove in a career-best 56 RBI last year in the American Association, has signed a contract with the High Point Rockers for the 2023 season.

Bennett spent the 2022 season at Lake Country (Oconomowoc, WI) of the American Association where he drove in a career-best 56 RBI while hitting .275 with 17 homers in 96 games. During the recently-completed Australian League season, Bennett led the league with 17 homers and 42 RBI in just 40 games while ranking among the top 10 hitters in the league with a .315 batting average.

"T.J. is a great addition to our club," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He has had a couple of really good seasons in the American Association and had a fantastic winter in Australia. T.J. will help solidify us both at third base and offensively. I'm looking forward to him having a really good year."

Bennett, 30, played at Oral Roberts as a freshman then spent two seasons at the University of Utah before embarking on his professional career. He played in the Frontier League and also spent five seasons with Brisbane in the Australian League. He was signed as a free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and spent three seasons in the farm system, reaching Class AAA. Bennett's last four seasons have been spent in the American Association.

The Rockers will open the 2023 season on Friday, April 28 at Truist Point when they host the Long Island Ducks in the first of a three-game weekend series.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.