Jeff Nettles Named to Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Third baseman Jeff Nettles, the only player in league history to earn two League Championship MVP awards, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the fourth of 25 outstanding players who will be named to the honorary squad.

Nettles was drafted by the New York Yankees out of Palomar College in San Marcos, Calif. in the 1998 MLB Draft. He progressed through the Yankees' farm system, reaching Class AAA Columbus. He signed with the Somerset Patriots in 2003 and embarked on one of the great careers in Atlantic League history. Nettles helped the Patriots to three ALPB Championships in 2003, 2005 and 2009. He was named the League Championship Series MVP in 2003 and 2009, becoming the only ALPB player to earn two LCS MVP awards. In 2012, Nettles became the first ALPB player to reach 1,000 career hits in the league, a feat achieved by only three players since. He was elected to a league-best seven All-Star games and was a Postseason All-Star four times. Nettles finished his ALPB career with a .283 batting average while setting the league record with 667 RBI. His 154 career home runs are the second-most in league history behind Glenn Murray's 156.

"Did I plan on being (in Somerset) for nine years when I first signed? No, I didn't," said Nettles. "But if I was going to be anywhere other than affiliated ball, I would want to be in the Atlantic League."

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs selected an elite group of former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The original list of nominees was comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders. The final result was a list of the 25 most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Nettles and his wife, Nikki, reside in Knoxville, Tenn. with their children Easton, Haven and Winslow.

