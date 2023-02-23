Dirty Birds Add Charleston Native to 2023 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce the addition of Poca High School graduate and Charleston native, right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich. Henrich joins the Dirty Birds' roster for the 2023 season after spending the last two seasons in the American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League.

Henrich is a former pitcher for the University of Charleston (WV) from 2017-2021. During his time at UC, he finished with a 31-8 record with a 3.94 ERA.

"It means a lot to be closer to my family during the season," said Austin Henrich. "Since I grew up in the Charleston area, going to Alley Cats and Power games as a kid, it's definitely amazing to be able to play in Charleston again after playing across the country and in Canada the last two years."

Henrich spent the end of the 2022 season with the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League.

"We are looking forward to seeing what Austin will be able to accomplish in the Atlantic League this season," said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn. "It is always great to see a local product given the opportunity to succeed at the highest level of independent baseball."

The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season on the road in Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9 at GoMart Ballpark.

