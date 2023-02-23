Ducks Ink 2022 Atlantic League Champion Anthony Peroni

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Anthony Peroni. He begins his first season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and sixth in professional baseball.

"I'm very excited to be a Duck," said Peroni. "It feels like the right opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to meeting the coaches and the staff. I'm ready to get started and bring back the winning culture that the Ducks are known for. My goal is to win, plain and simple. With success comes opportunity."

Peroni spent the past two seasons with the Lancaster Barnstormers. In 2022, he played in a career-high 84 games, totaling two home runs, 28 RBIs, 29 runs, 60 hits, 10 doubles, 42 walks and a .333 on-base percentage. The New Jersey native was exceptional during the month of August, batting .421 with 13 RBIs and 24 hits in 16 games. His efforts spurred Lancaster to clinching the second half North Division title and ultimately, the Atlantic League championship. Peroni appeared in 69 games with the Barnstormers in 2021, hitting .268 with one homer, 30 RBIs, 19 runs, 53 hits, 16 doubles, 31 walks and a .377 on-base percentage.

The 26-year-old began his career in the Washington Nationals organization. In three seasons (2017-19), he accrued three home runs, 22 RBIs, 25 runs, 42 hits, 11 doubles, 32 walks and a .321 on-base percentage. The backstop spent one season with the Nationals rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and two years with the Auburn Doubledays of the New York-Penn League. Peroni was originally selected by the Nationals in the 14th round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

