Slachetka Scores as River Dragons Fall in Shootout

November 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Jiri Pestuka scored the game-tying goal with under a minute remaining in regulation and then potted the shootout-winning goal in a 2-1 Carolina Thunderbirds victory over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night in the first half of a home-and-home weekend series.

Neither team managed a goal until the third period, when Nolan Slachetka finally broke the deadlock with a slapshot from the left point at 8:23. The shot beat Carolina goaltender Mario Cavaliere (37 saves) high over the shoulder through traffic to make it 1-0 River Dragons.

Then late in the third period with Cavaliere on the bench for the extra attacker, Pestuka scored on a backhand at the far post, beating Breandan Colgan (26 saves) and sending the game to overtime and the eventual shootout.

The two teams now head to Winston-Salem for the back half of the home-and-home for a 6:05 pm ET puck drop, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starting at 5:30 on 106.9 Really Rocks and YouTube.com/@ColumbusRiverDragons.

