Hat Tricks Come Up Just Short In Shootout Against Binghamton

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks were nudged out by Binghamton 5-4 in a shootout Friday night. Forward Brenden Stanko scored the lone goal for the Black Bears in the shootout to drop the Hat Tricks to 6-6-0-1 on the season.

Following a one-hour delay due to a broken ice pane in pregame warmups, the Hat Tricks came out flat in the first 20 minutes. Forward Gavin Yates buried two goals in a minute and 58 seconds to pull the Black Bears ahead, one at 6:52 and another at 8:49. The Hat Tricks offense remained quiet for the remainder of the first period.

It wasn't until 3:14 into the second period when winger Sam Dabrowski got the Hat Tricks on the board with his sixth goal of the season. About five minutes later, captain Jonny Ruiz tied the score at 2-2 on a backhander.

At 16:18 of the middle frame, Black Bears forward Donald Olivieri fired back to restore Binghamton's one-goal lead.

In the final period, the Hat Tricks answered quickly when d-man Xavier Abdella got his first goal of the season just 45 seconds in. A little more than 14 minutes later Amesbury tapped in the go-ahead tally to give Danbury its first lead of the night, 4-3.

But two minutes later Olivieri tied the game with a late goal in the third period to knot things up.

Scoreless in the overtime, the game entered a shootout. The Hat Tricks and Black Bears finished in a shootout back on Oct. 20 with Danbury taking it 3-2 thanks to a Zach Pamayloan goal. Tonight, Stanko snuck one past McCollum for the only goal and game-winner in the shootout for Binghamton.

The Hat Tricks return to Binghamton tomorrow to play in the final game of the three-game in four-day stretch at 7 p.m.

