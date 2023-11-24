Bobcats Make Series of Roster Moves Before Zydeco Series

BATON ROGUE, LA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have made a series of roster moves prior to their first ever meeting with the Baton Rogue Zydeco.

F Justin Daly has been listed as inactive and loaned to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL. The Delano, MN native recorded 6 goals and 3 assists in just four games with the Bobcats before being called up.

Blue Ridge has also made two player signings. The Bobcats have signed D Gehrig Lindberg and F Chris Corgan.

Lindberg brings immediate production to the Bobcats defensive core, already having racked up 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in just 8 games so far with the Niagara Predators of the GMHL.

Corgan is in his third season in the FPHL, and brings experience to the forward group. The 28 year old has played 67 career games in the league and recorded 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) with the Carolina Thunderbirds, Motor City Rockers, Delaware Thunder and most recently the Watertown Wolves.

Lindberg and Corgan are each expected to make their Bobcats debuts tonight against Baton Rogue.

Additionally, F/D Josh Newberg has been placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury. D Tristan Wells has been released on waivers.

