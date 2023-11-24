Bobcats Fall 4-3 in OT to Zydeco

BATON ROGUE, LA - In the first ever meeting between the two expansion franchises, the Baton Rogue Zydeco outlasted the Blue Ridge Bobcats 4-3 in overtime.

Both teams earned one standings point for going beyond regulation, but Baton Rogue picked up the second point when Austin Weber completed a hat trick by scoring the game winning goal in sudden death overtime.

Chris Corgan shined in his Bobcats debut, notching both his first goal and first assist with Blue Ridge to earn him third star honors. Connor Green's stalwart play in net continued, stopping 50 of 54 Zydeco shots.

Danny Martin also scored his first goal as a Bobcat on the power play in the second period.

Jakub Volf had a shorthanded goal that took being overturned on video review in the first period, and assisted on Corgan's middle frame marker to earn second star honors.

The Bobcats led 3-1 entering the third period, only to be outdone by three unanswered Zydeco goals.

The two teams will battle again tomorrow night at 8ET (7CT).

