Mississippi Rallies with Three Unanswered Goals to Beat Zydeco 3-1

Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco came up empty on the road for the first time this season with a 3-1 loss to the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Tonight was the first road trip of the season for the Zydeco, who believed a change of scenery might do them some good after starting 1-8-0 at home. The team entered tonight's contest looking to snap a four-game losing streak to get out of last place in the continental division.

1st Period:

Opening up the 1st period, Baton Rouge got into penalty trouble early, taking back-to-back penalties in the first minutes of the game. Despite early chances from the Sea Wolves, the Zydeco would strike first, with a short-handed goal from Austin Webber to make it 1-0.

However, the lead wouldn't last long, as the Sea Wolves cashed in on a 5 on 3 power play, tying the game at 1-1 with a goal from Hugo Kock at 09:44 into the period.

2nd Period:

With a 1-1 game heading into the second, both teams traded off scoring chances. However, it was the goaltending that made the difference, with both goalies blanking each team in the middle frame. Both teams finished the period by putting up 16 shots on goal, but finished in a 1-1 deadlock.

3rd Period:

For the third straight game, the last 20 minutes of hockey would be the difference for the Zydeco. They entered the period giving up 20 goals this season in the 3rd period alone and would add to that total.

Despite the strong pressure from the Baton Rouge offense in the opening minutes, Dalton Anderson would answer for Mississippi, giving them their first lead of the night, making it 2-1 at 03:02 into the 3rd.

As the period progressed, the Zydeco would see multiple power play opportunities for a chance to tie the game, even a 5 on 3. However, their power play would continue to struggle and would make the difference tonight. The Sea Wolves would go on to add a late empty net goal to make it 3-1, snapping their three-game losing streak.

With the loss, Baton Rouge fell to 1-9-0 on the year. They will have to turn the page quickly, as they will host the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday.

