Skyforce and Midco Sports to Partner in Broadcasting 10 Home Games

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce and Midco Sports have announced the regional cable provider will broadcast 10 regular season home games from January through March.

"We are excited to bring the Skyforce to a larger audience," Sioux Falls president Mike Heineman said. "We are grateful to Midco for partnering with us to help make this happen."

Coverage tips off on Friday (tomorrow), as the Skyforce hosts the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls recently participated in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase championship, which was a league-wide Tip-Off Tournament that spanned the first two months of the season and saw all NBA G League teams split into four regional pods. The team is currently 2-0, as records reset for the regular season after the conclusion of the Winter Showcase championship.

Veteran Skyforce announcer Dan Peters will continue to call all home games. The Skyforce features three players on two-way contracts with the Miami HEAT (2024 NBA Summer League championship MVP Josh Christopher, Isaiah Stevens, who broke the NBA G League record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament and Dru Smith). The team has also featured the HEAT's 2024 first round pick Kel'el Ware and Keshad Johnson, who earned a standard contract with Miami after his two-way contract was converted last week.

"Midco Sports is pleased to partner with the Skyforce and air 10 regular season games this January through March," Midco Sports GM Craig DeWit said.

Below is the schedule of games Midco Sports will air:

Santa Cruz Warriors January 3 7:00 PM CST

Memphis Hustle January 24 7:00 PM CST

Santa Cruz Warriors February 4 6:30 PM CST

Iowa Wolves February 20 6:30 PM CST

Texas Legends February 25 6:30 PM CST

San Diego Clippers March 11 6:30 PM CST

South Bay Lakers March 19 6:30 PM CST

South Bay Lakers March 21 7:00 PM CST

Oklahoma City Blue March 28 7:00 PM CST

Oklahoma City Blue March 29 7:00 PM CST

Playoffs TBD TBD

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.