Herd Wins Overtime Thriller

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Maine Celtics 117-115 in overtime.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd off the bench with 28 points including six of the team's eight points in overtime. Milwaukee Bucks assignment player AJ Johnson followed with 16 points while Liam Robbins and Tyler Smith added 14 points apiece.

The top scorers for the Maine Celtics were JD Davison and Baylor Scheierman with 26 points each.

Sahvir Wheeler opened the game with a layup to put the Herd on the board. Maine pushed ahead to a 7-4 lead, but the Herd battled to remain within one possession. Tyler Smith evened the game 11-11 at the seven-minute mark, but the Celtics responded with a 9-3 run to go up by six. Wisconsin powered back to tie the game once more behind a 10-4 run. Maine secured back-to-back baskets before AJ Johnson connected on a layup to close out the first quarter. The Celtics led 29-26.

Wisconsin started the second quarter by outscoring Maine 13-7 to take the lead. Maine answered with a three-pointer to tie the game, but Liam Robbins kept the Herd ahead with a free throw. The game was evened once more before the Celtics ran away with six straight points. Terence Davis and Tyler Smith combined to put the Herd on top 48-47 at the two-minute mark. The lead was traded four times before Maine scored the last seven points to grab a 59-52 advantage at the break. Liam Robbins and Henry Ellenson guided the Herd in the first half with 12 points each.

Maine converted an 8-3 run to go up by double-digits early in the third quarter. Wisconsin came back to take the edge after a huge 13-5 streak powered by AJ Johnson with seven. The Celtics responded with five unanswered points to exchange the advantage. Maine continued to push ahead, grabbing a double-digit lead at the end of the quarter. The Celtics led 91-79 at the break.

Henry Ellenson and Ibou Badji combined for the first five points of the fourth quarter. Maine continued to hold a 10+ point head start but Wisconsin slowly chipped away to make it a six-point game at the five-minute mark. Henry Ellenson and Chris Livingston powered the Herd to a 7-2 run to come within three. Terence Davis connected on a shot beyond the arc to tie the game 107-107 with one minute remaining. Maine converted a layup, but Terence Davis secured two free throws to send the game into overtime tied 109-109.

The untimed target score for the overtime was set to 116 points. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a layup to start the overtime period. Maine answered with two free throws, but Henry Ellenson knocked down a jump shot on the next play to keep the Herd ahead. Maine landed two sets of free throws to even the game 113-113. Henry Ellenson connected on a jump shot to make it 115-113. The Celtics secured another set of free throws to tie the game 115-115 making it a one-possession game. Henry Ellenson knocked down a step-back jump shot to win the game 117-115.

The Herd will take on the Maine Celtics in the second game of the series tomorrow, Jan. 3 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TUBI and TV32.

