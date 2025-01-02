Maine Celtics Lose Overtime Heartbreaker

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine. - A game-winning shot by Henry Ellenson in overtime lifted the Wisconsin Herd over the Maine Celtics 117-115 on Thursday night.

Thursday night's game was the first of two games in a back-to-back date with the Herd. Wisconsin was 0-8 in back-to-back games this season before the night's victory. Maine played without five players in their lineup, but the gritty effort by the Celtics came up short in the final moments.

JD Davison and Baylor Scheierman each led Maine with 26 points and five assists. Hason Ward provided a boost off the bench with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin boasted plenty of NBA talent in Thursday's game, with three players (Chris Livingston, Tyler Smith, and A.J. Johnson) all suiting up for the Herd on assignment from the Milwaukee Bucks. Wisconsin also had Two-Way Player Liam Robbins with the team for the battle against the Celtics.

Ellenson came off the bench to lead the Herd with a game-high 28 points on 10-17 shooting from the field. Five other Wisconsin players scored in double figures as the Herd's bench outscored Maine's 70-37.

After digging themselves in a quick 10-0 hole in Tuesday's game against Texas, Thursday was a much more promising start for the Celtics. Maine gave up the first basket of the game to the Herd, but would never trail again for the rest of the first quarter as both teams shot better than 50% from the floor. Maine scored 10 points off of seven first quarter turnovers to help earn a 29-26 advantage to start the second quarter.

Celtics grew their lead to six at the start of the second after Hason Ward powered through the contact on a thunderous, putback slam. It was part of a productive quarter for the big man that scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in the quarter. The Herd continued to shoot over 50% from the floor, and took their first lead of the second quarter at the 8:06 mark, 37-36. Both teams struggled to create any kind of separation, until Maine finished the first half on a 7-0 run to lead the Herd 59-52 at the break.

The third quarter, like many in the G League was described by runs made my both teams. Davison scored 12 points in the first half, and showed he had much more in store for the Herd in the second half. Davison scored five points in the first two minutes of the third as Maine's lead quickly grew to 12. Wisconsin showed off its athleticism with two show-stopping dunks enroute to a 7-0 run to pull back within four with 7:14 to play in the third. The Herd would continue to force Maine into uncharacteristic turnovers, and take their first lead of the second half, 73-72 with less than five minutes to go in the quarter. The dunk contest continued at the Expo as Johnson threw down a tomahawk for Wisconsin, before Ward elevated for another jaw-dropping alley-oop. Maine made the final run of the third to match their largest lead of the game, 91-79 entering the fourth quarter.

It wouldn't be a game at the Expo if it didn't come down to the wire. The Herd battled their way back again, outscoring Maine 25-16 since the start of the quarter to trail by just three with under three minutes remaining in the game. A corner three by Terence Davis leveled the score at 107 apiece to set the stage with 1:30 to play. Davison scooped through the lane and left it off the glass and in to give Maine a two-point lead with 31.4 seconds left on the clock. Wisconsin tied it back up on their next possession down the floor on a pair of free throws by Davis, leaving Maine a chance to win with the final shot. Davison drove to the cup and met three Herd defenders in the heavily crowded paint. The third-year guard's shot was off the mark and the two teams went to overtime tied at 109.

Playing to a target score of 116, Wisconsin quickly took a 113-110 lead over Maine after Ellenson's strong night in the post continued with yet another bucket on the block. Tristan Enaruna answered for Maine with two free throws to pull Maine back within one on the next possession. After three consecutive stops on defense, Davison split a trip to the free throw line to level the score at 113-113. Ellenson continued to punish Maine in the paint, backing down his defender and scoring to pull within one point of the 116 target score. The Herd elected to foul on Maine's ensuing possession, putting Davison to the line for two. Maine's Two-Way Player converted on both trips to set up a next basket wins scenario at the Expo. Wisconsin once again fed their big man on the block. Ellenson backed down his defender, and his fadeaway shot was good as Wisconsin rallied from 12 points down to steal an overtime win in the Expo 117-115.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Hason Ward was the Player of the Game after finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots. Ward was 7-9 from the field.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine returns to the Portland Expo on Friday night for another matchup with Wisconsin at 7 p.m. That game will broadcast live on Tubi and on tape delay on NBC Sports Boston. The Celtics continue their homestand on Sunday when they battle the Birmingham Squadron at 1 p.m.

MEMIC INJURY REPORT:

Maine Celtics: Drew Peterson (NWT), Don Carey Jr. (OUT) - Injury/Illness, Eric Gaines (OUT) - Injury/Illness, Ron Harper Jr. (OUT) - Injury/Illness, Dmytro Skapintsev (OUT) - Injury/Illness.

Wisconsin Herd: Justise Winslow (OUT) - Injury/Illness, Ade Murkey (OUT) - Injury/Illness, James Akinjo (OUT) - Injury/Illness, Dennis Smith Jr. (NWT), Ryan Rollins (NWT), Stanley Umude (NWT).

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.