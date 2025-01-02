Maine Celtics Acquire Kameron Warrens

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the team has acquired guard Kameron Warrens from the NBA G League Available Player Pool. In a corresponding move, the Celtics waived guard London Johnson.

Warrens, a rookie, was a three-year standout at the University of Mary. Warrens started all 26 games his senior season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. Warrens was a member of Maine's training camp roster this season and joined the team temporarily in November, replacing Tristan Enaruna, who left the team to participate in the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifying Games.

Johnson played in 10 games for Maine this season, averaging 3.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.

The Maine Celtics are back in action tonight against Wisconsin at the Portland Expo. Tickets for all Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

