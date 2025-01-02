Bryce McGowens Breaks Remix Record with 46 Points in Regular Season Win

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix opened the regular season with a win over the San Diego Clippers on Wednesday evening in Portland, 119-115. Two-Way player Bryce McGowens broke the Remix single-game scoring record with a 46-point performance, shooting 77% from the field (17-22 FG).

The Remix went into the half up by six points, as McGowens earned eight field goals on 12 attempts to score 20 points. Rip City expanded the deficit to as many as 12 points early in the third quarter, but the Clippers chipped away at the lead to end the frame. San Diego and Rip City traded eight lead changes in the fourth quarter, before the Remix earned three clutch free throws in the last ten seconds to secure the win.

McGowens hit 4-5 from behind the arc and earned eight points at the line in his record-breaking performance, as well as adding on three rebounds and two steals for the Remix. Center Alex Reese followed by adding 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the victory. Two-Way player Taze Moore earned his third double-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Justin Minaya (11 points, five rebounds, four assists), James Bouknight (11 points, six assists, two blocks) and Romeo Weems (11 points, five rebounds, two steals) all scored in double figures in the win.

For the Clippers, assignment player Cam Christie led with a career-high 38 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the road loss. Trentyn Flowers (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Braxton Key (14 points, 12 assists) each earned double-doubles, while Jordan Lathon also contributed a 20-point performance.

