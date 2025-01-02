Skyhawks Win Second Straight Game, 124-107, Behind Career-High Tying 28 Points from Tony Bradley

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks earned their second win in a row to move to 2-1 in the regular season, after a 124-107 victory over the Motor City Cruise (2-2) at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

The win marked College Park's eighth win in nine games played at home between the Tip-Off and regular season, outscoring their opponents 112.0-101.3 over that time.

Tony Bradley continued his dominance after his record-setting performance on Monday night, finishing with a career-high tying 28 points (12-14 FGM) and 10 rebounds, marking his third double-double in the last four games. Over those last four contests, Bradley is averaging 17.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

Jordan Bowden joined Bradley in the double-double category, earning the first double-double of his career with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes. It marked the Knoxville, Tennessee, native's most rebounds in a game since March 4, 2021 (12 rebounds).

Kevon Harris was not far behind Bradley, collecting a near double-double with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Daeqwon Plowden (17), Jarkel Joiner (16), and Keaton Wallace (12) also recorded double-digit scoring efforts, while Dwight Murray Jr. dished out a career-high eight assists.

Motor City jumped out to a quick seven-point lead in the first quarter, before the Skyhawks answered with an 8-0 run of their own to take a one-point lead with 3:51 to play. Both squads traded buckets back and forth, before the Cruise took a slight 25-23 lead to end the first quarter. Bradley finished with eight points and five rebounds in eight minutes during the first frame.

College Park picked up the pace in the second quarter, surging in front of the Cruise by eight points at the 5:01 mark and finishing the half with a 61-52 lead. Harris, Joiner, and Bradley all netted 12 points in the first half, while Bowden brought down seven of his 11 rebounds in the opening half.

The Skyhawks kept a double-digit lead for the majority of the third and fourth quarters, never giving up more than a seven-point lead. The Skyhawks outscored the Cruise in the second half 63-55, with Plowden, Harris and Bradley all netting double figures in the second frame.

The Cruise were led by Cole Swider, who poured in a season-high 34 points behind 8-14 from deep, marking the two-way forward's sixth game of his career with eight-or-more threes.

The Skyhawks will conclude their three-game homestand on Sunday with 'Kids Day presented by Planet Fitness', where they take on the Wisconsin Herd at 2 p.m.

