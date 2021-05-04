Skeeters Put Individual Tickets on Sale for First Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters announced that today they've officially put individual tickets on sale for their first homestand of the 2021 season - their first as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The Skeeters will kick off the home schedule with a six-game series vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) from May 20-25. Following an off-day on May 26, they will then take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) from May 27-June 1. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to these 12 games starting today.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

Homestand Highlights

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation

Celebrating the New Affiliation: The Skeeters will celebrate their new Major League Baseball affiliation by giving away replica jerseys of Houston Astros star, Jose Altuve, for first 3,000 fans each of the first three home games (May 20-22). Magnet schedules (presented by Texas Farm Bureau), will also be given away during the first two games of the season.

Big & Bright: Fans will also be able to enjoy a postgame firework show following the games on Thursday (May 20) and Friday (May 21) presented by Victory Solar.

The Skeeters will announce giveaways for their second home series from May 27-June 1 vs. Albuquerque at a later date.

This opening homestand will also see the launch of popular day-of-the-week promotions for the 2021 season:

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - Discounted ticket for military and first responders (active and retired), as well as $5 full-size margaritas.

Hops and Hot Dogs - Fans can purchase $2 domestic drafts and sodas, as well as $1 hot dogs.

Fireworks Friday - Postgame fireworks every Friday (presented by Victory Solar).

Sunday Funday - Kids run the bases following every Sunday home game (presented by Dr.

Larry Caldwell, D.D.S).

The Skeeters are also offering 10-game plans in which fans can purchase tickets to all 10 home games on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Those plans can also be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets and begin at $140.

CONSTELLATION FIELD UPDATES

Bullpen Patio: The newly-added hospitality suite will allow fans to watch Skeeters and opponents warming up in the bullpens on field level in right-center field. The Bullpen Patio seating will be sold by the table, with four seats per table. Drink options will be available through this seating package.

Netting: Protective and knotless netting now spans across the field-level seating bowl, protecting fans from balls leaving the field of play.

Player Development: The player development area at Constellation Field in the lower-level portion of the stadium has been completely renovated. The renovations included the addition of a weight room, full-service kitchen, retractable batting cages, athletic training room and female and staff locker rooms.

Playing Surface: The Constellation Field playing surface was completely resurfaced with TifTuf Bermudagrass.

Seating: New padded seats were installed for the Imperial Box (first two rows behind home plate in between the dugouts) as well as the outdoor balcony for the second-level Insperity Club.

Texas Direct Auto Buzzzz Stop: The Skeeters official team store has been fully renovated and now features the Skeeters New Era hat collection as well as an assortment of Astros merchandise.

Wall Padding/Foul Poles: Constellation Field now features completely new wall padding throughout the warning track and new foul poles, both colored to match the Astros primary orange.

DIGITAL BOX OFFICE

Mobile ticketing has been implemented for all games. The Constellation Field Box Office is going digital and will not be open for ticket sales. To purchase tickets on-site, fans can scan QR codes located on signage in front of the stadium. Skeeters staff will be available to assist fans through the process. The Skeeters will have Ticket Resolution windows open on gamedays.

HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

Capacity: Constellation Field will be at a reduced capacity to begin the 2021 season. The Skeeters will provide fans the choice on how they wish to be seated, with three socially-distanced sections within the field-box seating bowl.

Masks: Fans in attendance will be required to wear their mask upon entry and throughout the ballpark when not actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking are only permitted at your ticketed seat (not the general concourse).

Entrance and Inside the Ballpark: Fans may enter the ballpark through all standard entrances, which will open one hour prior to game time (excluding Opening Day, with gates opening 90 minutes prior to first pitch). All fans will be subject to a verbal health screening once entering the ballpark and guests will be asked to physically distance while entering the ballpark. The Skeeters will be using metal detectors to help facilitate guests safely entering the ballpark. Once inside, guests are encouraged to keep six feet of distance from other parties. Sanitizer stations will be located throughout the ballpark to help ensure proper hygiene.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

