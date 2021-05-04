Reno Aces Set Roster for Opening Day

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, set their Opening Day 28-man roster, as well as the five-man taxi squad.

Right-handed Pitchers (13) - Jon Duplantier, Seth Frankoff, Josh Green, Yoan Lopez, Corbin Martin, Keury Mella, Carlos Navas, Humberto Castellanos, Kevin McCanna, West Tunnell, Zach Lee, Justin Donatella, Cameron Gann

Left-handed Pitchers (5) - Miguel Aguilar, Ryan Buchter, Tyler Gilbert, Joe Mantiply, Sam Moll

Catchers (4) - Bryan Holaday, Jamie Ritchie, Renae Martinez, Ramses Malave

Infielders (6) - Seth Beer, Drew Ellis, Domingo Leyba, Christian Lopes, Juniel Querecuto, Andrew Young

Outfielders (5) - Stuart Fairchild, Ben DeLuzio, Josh Reddick, Trayce Thompson, Nick Heath

The Reno Aces will feature a new look in 2021. The outfield will be headlined by a pair of touted veterans, 2017 World Series Champion Josh Reddick and 2016 World Series runner-up Trayce Thompson. The duo has combined for over 1,450 games played in the MLB, spanning five teams. In their combined 12 years of Major League service, Reddick and Thompson have produced 613 RBIs and 1,228 hits, 166 of which were sent over the outfield wall.

To go along with the two experienced outfielders, 12 more members of the Opening Day roster have seen action in the Show. Of those additions, pitchers Jon Duplantier, Yoan Lopez, Corbin Martin and outfielder Stuart Fairchild are all on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. Out of the foursome, only Lopez has seen big league action in 2021, sporting 11 strikeouts in 10.0 innings of action.

Former Aces' catcher and current manager Blake Lalli will get the opportunity to coach four former players during his first season at the helm for the Aces. Pitchers Miguel Aguilar, Josh Green, Kevin McCanna and Justin Donatella, infielders Andrew Young and Seth Beer and outfielder Ben DeLuzio were all members of the 2019 Jackson Generals, who captured the team's fourth Southern League title in Lalli's first season as manager.

Reno's youngest skipper in team history will be joined by second-year pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru and a pair of first-year Triple-A coaches in Rick Short (hitting) and Jorge Cortes (extra), who have been on Lalli's managerial staffs since 2018.

The Aces open their 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 at 5:35 p.m., against the Salt Lake City Bees at Smith's Ballpark and return to Greater Nevada Field for their home opener on May 13 Individual-game tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

