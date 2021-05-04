OKC Dodgers Announce Capacity Increase and Special Promotions for May and June Games

May 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will now open the 2021 baseball season at 50 percent capacity after recent consultations with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department regarding health and safety protocols.

The ballpark was originally slated to open at 30 percent capacity during May and June games for 2021 OKC Dodgers games, but positive strides in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates throughout the Oklahoma City area permitted the increase.

Additionally, the OKC Dodgers will host their first-ever Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow in June while fan-favorite weekly promotions like Fireworks Fridays and $2 Tuesdays kick off the 2021 baseball season in May.

Limited single-game tickets are available now in seating pods of two, three, four, five or six seats, with each pod distanced three feet from each other. Over the past several months, the Dodgers have worked closely with OCCHD and followed guidance from Major League Baseball to establish rules and regulations to keep fans safe while attending Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Masks will be required while at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, electronic tickets will be utilized and a clear bag policy will be enforced. A full list of health and safety regulations can be found at okcdodgers.com/safety.

The OKC Dodgers open the home portion of their 2021 schedule at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, May 13 against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game on Opening Night. The Dodgers' Triple-A West schedule features 18 home games in May and June combined.

MAY AND JUNE PROMOTIONS

Dogs can join in the fun at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sunday, June 13 with the Dodgers' first-ever Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow. A flash sale for the event is currently underway until May 10 and for $18, fans can receive a game ticket, ticket for their dog, as well as a Dodgers dog bandana. Additional tickets for human friends are available for $15 each. Visit okcdodgers.com to participate in the flash sale.

The start of baseball season in May brings the introduction of $2 Tuesdays. All Tuesday home games throughout the 2021 season will feature $2 soft drinks, bottled water and select draft beer during each Tuesday game, including May 18, June 8 and June 15. Select Coop Ale Works drafts will also be available for $3.

Fireworks will follow each of the OKC Dodgers' Friday night home games throughout the season, including May 14, June 4 and June 11 in addition to Opening Night.

The first giveaway night of the OKC Dodgers' 2021 season will take place June 11 and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition OKC Dodgers hat when the Dodgers host the El Paso Chihuahuas. Additional promotions, giveaways and theme nights for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

Single-game tickets for May and June games must be purchased online through okcdodgers.com/tickets, although questions can be asked to ticket representatives by calling (405) 218-1000. Season-ticket packages and group outings are also currently available and may be booked for any portion of the 2021 season by calling (405) 218-1000.

PRESEASON EVENTS AT CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK

The OKC Dodgers open their 2021 season on the road against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. While the Dodgers are playing their first road series of the season, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host a Community Movie Night at 7 p.m. Friday showing "The Greatest Showman." Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and those in attendance can also watch the OKC Dodgers' away game streamed live from Round Rock in the COOP Beer Garden. Admission for the event is free, but a ticket is required for entry into the ballpark. Complimentary tickets and additional information can be found at okcdodgers.com.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will then host the OSSAA Class A and Class B spring baseball championships Saturday. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit fevo.me/ossaachampionship

For general inquiries regarding the 2021 season, please call (405) 218-2182 or email info@okcdodgers.com. Outside of baseball, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is available to host socially distanced events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2115 for more information.

