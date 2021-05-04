Round Rock Express Announce Opening Day Roster
May 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Baseball is back in Round Rock! With just two days to go until Opening Day, the Round Rock Express, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, released the club's preliminary roster on Tuesday afternoon. The Express begin the season on Thursday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dell Diamond.
The 17-man pitching staff features 12 hurlers with Major League service time, including RHP Drew Anderson (Phillies, White Sox), LHP Wes Benjamin (Rangers), LHP Brock Burke (Rangers), RHP Jarel Cotton (Athletics), RHP Demarcus Evans (Rangers), RHP Sam Gaviglio (Blue Jays, Mariners, Royals), RHP Jimmy Herget (Rangers, Reds), RHP Luis Ortiz (Orioles), LHP Joe Palumbo (Rangers), RHP Spencer Patton (Cubs, Rangers), RHP Nick Vincent (Giants, Marlins, Mariners, Padres, Phillies) and RHP Hunter Wood (Indians, Rays).
Palumbo checks in as the #20 overall prospect in the Rangers organization, according to MLB.com. Patton is returning to Round Rock after suiting up for the Express from 2014-2015, logging 15 saves across 41 games.
Benjamin is expected to be Round Rock's Opening Day starter while the rest of the rotation will consist of RHP Jason Bahr, Palumbo, Gaviglio and Burke. RHP Joe Barlow and former University of Houston standout RHP Jake Lemoine are set to appear at the Triple-A level for the second year in a row while RHP Ryder Ryan and RHP Collin Wiles are seeking their Triple-A debuts with the Express.
Eight-year MLB veteran and 2015 World Series Champion Drew Butera (Angels, Dodgers, Rockies, Royals, Twins) and former Mariners and Tigers backstop John Hicks headline the four-man catching crew. Seeking their Triple-A debuts with Round Rock will also be Blake Grant-Parks and Yohel Pozo.
The team's infield will feature a distinct international flair with Yonny Hernandez (Venezuela), Andy Ibáñez (Cuba), Charles Leblanc (Canada) and Anderson Tejeda (Dominican Republic) joining the roster. Jake Hoover also joins the club, seeking his first career action at the Triple-A level. Rounding out the infield is Rangers #27 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, Curtis Terry.
Tejeda is currently ranked as the #10 prospect in the Texas Rangers organization by MLB.com. Ibáñez is returning to Round Rock after he led the Express in hits (131), total bases (190) and games played (125) back in 2018.
Round Rock's outfield is loaded with Major League experience as Delino DeShields (Indians, Rangers), Jason Martin (Pirates) and Leody Taveras (Rangers) all made the squad. Carl Chester also joins the Express, seeking his Triple-A debut. Finally, Elier Hernandez is entering his first season in the Texas Rangers organization after nine seasons in the Royals farm system.
Round Rock's full roster can be downloaded via RRExpress.com and is listed below:
Pitchers (17)
Anderson, Drew Lemoine, Jake
Bahr, Jason Ortiz, Luis
Barlow, Joe Palumbo, Joe
Benjamin, Wes Patton, Spencer
Burke, Brock Ryan, Ryder
Cotton, Jharel Vincent, Nick
Evans, Demarcus Wiles, Collin
Gaviglio, Sam Wood, Hunter
Herget, Jimmy
Catchers (4)
Butera, Drew
Grant-Parks, Blake
Hicks, John
Pozo, Yohel
Infielders (6)
Hernandez, Yonny
Hoover, Jake
Ibáñez, Andy
Leblanc, Charles
Tejeda, Anderson
Terry, Curtis
Outfielders (5)
Chester, Carl
DeShields, Delino
Hernandz, Elier
Martin, Jason
Taveras, Leody
New for 2021, the roster limit for Triple-A clubs has expanded from 25 to 28 active players, plus a five-man Taxi Squad. Following Major League Baseball's roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will designate a five-man Taxi Squad made up of Triple-A players for each Major League road trip. The Taxi Squad is permitted to travel with the Rangers on the road but must return to the Triple-A roster while Texas is at home. Although up to 33 players can be listed on Round Rock's roster while Texas is at home, only 28 players can be active for each Triple-A game. Texas' current Taxi Squad for their road series against the Minnesota Twins includes Herget, Patton, Vincent, Butera and Ibáñez.
The Round Rock Express will be coached by Manager Kenny Holmberg, Pitching Coach Bill Simas, Hitting Coach Chase Lambin, Coach Kawika Emsley-Pai, Athletic Trainer Carlos Olivas and Strength and Conditioning Coach Wade Lamont.
