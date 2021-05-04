Tacoma Rainiers Expanding Cheney Stadium Capacity for Start of 2021 Season with Designated COVID-19 Vaccinated Sections

Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers

TACOMA, WA - Following Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee's latest health and safety guidelines for professional outdoor sporting events, the Tacoma Rainiers are expanding capacity with designated COVID-19 vaccinated sections for each of the season's first six home games (May 6-11). These guidelines give the Rainiers the ability to reach 50 percent capacity at Cheney Stadium. Single-game tickets for the first homestand will go on-sale today at 5 p.m. PT. Ticket buyers in vaccinated sections must show proof of vaccine on day of game.

"We are thrilled by this announcement which allows us to provide a Cheney Stadium experience closer to what our fans have known for over 60 years," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "This guidance gives vaccinated fans the chance to safely gather for Rainiers baseball, without distancing, and feel a sense of normalcy that we've deeply missed for too long."

Fans in vaccinated sections will have no social distancing restrictions but will be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Any ticket buyer who purchases seats in a vaccinated section but is unable to provide proof of vaccine at the gates will be seated in a non-vaccinated section, based on availability, or given a voucher(s) to a future game.

Children ages 2-15 years old will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result dating no more than 72 hours prior to entering the stadium in order to sit in a vaccinated section. Self-administered rapid testing will be available outside Cheney Stadium (please plan extra time to enter the stadium). If a child tests positive for COVID-19, no members of their party will be able to enter Cheney Stadium, and they will be given vouchers to a future game. Children under 2 can enter the stadium without masks or negative tests.

For non-vaccinated fans who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccine while watching Rainiers baseball, there will be a walk-up vaccine station in R Bar during the game on Saturday, May 8. No early registration is required, and the Rainiers staff will provide free snacks or cold drinks to fans who receive their Johnson & Johnson shot. The organization is planning additional vaccine dates during the season.

The Rainiers open the 2021 Triple-A West Championship season at home vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas, with Opening Night on Thursday, May 6. Season ticket packages are currently available for purchase. For more information, contact the Rainiers via email at Tickets@WeRTacoma.com.

For the latest information on ticket sales at limited capacity, and health and safety protocols at Cheney Stadium to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit WeRTacoma.com/Rainiers-COVID.

