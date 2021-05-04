Greater Nevada Field to Host First-Ever 4th at the Field

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field has announced it will host its annual July 4th fireworks show during the organization's first-ever 4th at the Field on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

With the Reno Aces on the road for a series against the Tacoma Rainiers, the stadium will welcome fans for an evening of entertainment capped off by its annual July 4th fireworks blowout.

"For the first time in nearly a decade, the Aces won't be in Reno on July 4," Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "But the best fireworks show in Reno is still going to happen at Greater Nevada Field. 4th at the Field will be THE spot to safely enjoy 4th of July in Reno."

4th at the Field festivities start at 6 p.m. and will feature rising country star Jackson Michelson as its headline performer. The "Stay Over" singer out of Oregon has opened for many stars in his young career including Blake Shelton, Frankie Ballard and Lee Brice.

Tickets are being offered at $20 for exclusive on-field access to watch the music, entertainment and fireworks from the field. Seating bowl tickets are available at $18. For a more adult experience, fans can visit Bugsy's upstairs for a 90-minute all-you-can-eat option that includes two drink tickets.

The event will have opportunities for guests to participate in games, races, contests (including eating contests) and much more. Food and drink will be available on the field and concourse, with specials to be released soon.

For more information on 4th at the Field, please visit greaternevadafield.com.

