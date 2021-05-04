River Cats Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

May 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - In conjunction with the San Francisco Giants, the Sacramento River Cats are proud to announce their 2021 opening day roster as regular season baseball returns to Sacramento.

Familiar faces heading back to Sutter Health Park include outfielder Joe McCarthy, catcher Chadwick Tromp, and right-handed relievers Tyler Cyr and Trevor Gott. They'll team up with a slew of new but experienced players joining the organization from across the baseball world. Pitchers Anthony Banda, Silvino Bracho, Scott Kazmir, Jimmie Sherfy, and Nick Tropeano have all already made their major-league debuts. Most notably, the 12-year veteran Kazmir is a three-time All-Star and joins the River Cats with more than 1,500 major-league innings under his belt.

The River Cats will begin their season on the road against Las Vegas, the hometown of outfielder Drew Robinson, who will continue his incredible comeback story after nearly losing his life a year ago. Other position players Arismendy Alcántara, Justin Bour, and Thairo Estrada also provide MLB experience. Bour has tallied 92 homers in the bigs and put on a show representing the host Miami Marlins at the 2017 Home Run Derby, while Alcántara and Estrada provide versatile infield depth for the club.

Talented prospects making their Triple-A debuts will be right-handers Kervin Castro and Gregory Santos, both of whom are ranked by MLB Pipeline as Top-25 prospects in the Giants' minor-league system. Santos recently made his MLB debut, becoming the youngest player to pitch for the Giants since Madison Bumgarner debuted in 2009. Below is a complete list of the River Cats players expected to be on the roster to begin the 2021 season.

PITCHERS: Daniel Alvarez, Anthony Banda, Silvino Bracho, Kervin Castro, Tyler Cyr, Luis Gonzalez, Trevor Gott, Scott Kazmir, Dominic Leone, Yunior Marte, Phil Pfeifer, Gregory Santos, Jimmie Sherfy, Nick Tropeano, Shun Yamaguchi

INFIELDERS: Fabian Peña, Chadwick Tromp, Arismendy Alcántara, Justin Bour, Thairo Estrada, Jason Krizan, Mitchell Tolman

OUTFIELDERS: Bryce Johnson, Joe McCarthy, Drew Robinson

The River Cats will kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 with road series against the Las Vegas Aviators and Oklahoma City Dodgers before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.