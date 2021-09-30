Skeeters Drop Series Opener vs. Round Rock

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters' offense stalled in a series-opening 5-1 loss to the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters amassed just three hits in the loss, moving to 2-4 in the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch. They scored their lone run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly Korey Lee off right-hander Buck Farmer.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the first on a solo home run from Josh Jung. They added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a sacrifice fly from Sam Huff and RBI triple from Charles Leblanc. Yohel Pozo delivered a solo homer in the eighth inning.

Chad Donato got the start for the Skeeters and allowed two runs on four hits through six innings, striking out three batters without allowing a walk.

CJ Hinojosa ended the night 0-for-4, snapping his hitting streak at 20 games. It was the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball, and he hit .407 with a home run and 16 RBIs through the 20-game stretch. Hinojosa's hitting streak is the longest for the Skeeters this season and the second-longest from a player in Triple A West.

The Skeeters and Express continue their five-game set at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.

Tickets for the Skeeters' five Triple A Final Stretch games at Constellation Field are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters/com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.