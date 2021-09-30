Dugger Dominates While Witte Wills Tacoma to Series-Opening Win

Tacoma, WA - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (76-50) improved to 3-3 during the "Final Stretch" on Wednesday, opening their final homestand of 2021 with a 4-0 win over the Salt Lake Bees (53-72, 4-2). It was Tacoma's sixth win by shutout this season.

Rainiers catcher Jose Godoy broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning, gapping a two-run double which plated Jose Marmolejos (walk) and Brian O'Keefe (single). It was 3-0 in the fifth when Donovan Walton ripped a two-out double, and scored easily on a Jantzen Witte RBI single a batter later.

Tacoma starter Robert Dugger pitched six innings without allowing a run for the second time in as many starts (9/23 at Round Rock). The right-hander allowed only three hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out six. Salt Lake's Cooper Criswell logged a quality start in defeat, scattering five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings (1 BB).

In the eighth, Witte launched his 19th home run of the season, extending a career-high, on a line drive to left field. A Rainiers righty bullpen trio of Andres Munoz, Justin Grimm and Jimmy Yacabonis each pitched an inning in relief of Dugger, and each struck out two without allowing a hit to end it.

The Rainiers will return to Triple-A Final Stretch action on Thursday with Game #7 of 10, continuing a five-game series against the Bees to conclude the 2021 schedule. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. LHP Thomas Pannone (Salt Lake) and RHP Ryan Weber (Tacoma) are the probable starters.

