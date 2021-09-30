Tonight's Aces game against Las Vegas canceled

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. â Tonight's game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

In accordance with the Aces' game postponement/cancelation policy, fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game can use those tickets for any of the remaining three games this series. Tomorrow's game will remain as scheduled, with a 6:05 p.m. PT first pitch from Greater Nevada Field.

