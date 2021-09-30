Tonight's Aces game against Las Vegas canceled
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. â Tonight's game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
In accordance with the Aces' game postponement/cancelation policy, fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game can use those tickets for any of the remaining three games this series. Tomorrow's game will remain as scheduled, with a 6:05 p.m. PT first pitch from Greater Nevada Field.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 30, 2021
- Tonight's Aces game against Las Vegas canceled - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 30, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Dugger Dominates While Witte Wills Tacoma to Series-Opening Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Vosler extends hitting streak, Genovés homers in blowout defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Batter River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Blank Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Alek Thomas Extends Hitting Streak to 13 Games, Aces Lose 9-2 - Reno Aces
- Skeeters Drop Series Opener vs. Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.